Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond didn't tinker around with Sullivan. A 52-25 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Sullivan faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Effingham St Anthony on December 18 at Effingham St Anthony High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO