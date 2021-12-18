ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona's youngsters score to beat Elche at Camp Nou

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak...

www.sportsnet.ca

Related
Tribal Football

UNCOVERED: What Xavi told Barcelona players after Elche win 'be proud!'

Barcelona coach Xavi rallied his players after victory over Elche. Elche ran Barca close as they eventually won 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a late winner from Nico Gonzalez. Afterwards, AS says Xavi told his squad: “You have achieved a brutal victory. You can be proud!. "This victory will...
SOCCER
Sporting News

Xavi: Barcelona have 'lost model of play' after unconvincing Elche victory

Xavi admits Barcelona have lost the club's "model of play" after their unconvincing victory over Elche. Barca halted a three-match winless run by beating Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday, thanks to goals from Ferran Jutlga Blanc, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez. Gonzalez's winner came after the hosts had blown...
SOCCER
Sportsnet.ca

Ten man Sevilla holds on against Barcelona, Kounde sent off

BARCELONA, Spain -- Sevilla was held 1-1 at home by Barcelona on Tuesday in a match the hosts finished with 10 men after defender Jules Kounde was sent off with a direct red card for throwing the ball into an opponent's face. Papu Gomez put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd...
SOCCER
#Barcelona#Elche At Camp Nou#Spanish#Gavi
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newcivilengineer.com

Boost for Barcelona’s £1.3bn Camp Nou stadium expansion

Over 44% of the club’s worldwide membership took part in the electronically held referendum on Sunday 19 December, which saw 42,963 votes in favour, 5,055 in opposition and 875 abstain. The club is currently in financial struggles, with its gross debt equal to that of the value of the...
SOCCER
Sports
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea delighted with Conor Gallagher’s progress at Crystal Palace

Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini has heaped praise on in-form Conor GallagherThe 21-year-old midfielder has shone at Crystal Palace this season on loan from Stamford Bridge.Gallagher has scored six goals in 17 outings this season and made his senior England debut against San Marino last month and has impressed Cudicini.“What’s important for Conor is to finish the season where he is. That’s why we’ve not put anything in place to recall him next month – it’s the same with Billy Gilmour,” he told Ladbrokes.“I’ve said this many times in the past, but a loan isn’t necessarily only successful if you’re...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Henderson accuses Premier League of ‘not taking player welfare seriously’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE

