The 24th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were not out to rack up style points against Hofstra on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena, they were simply looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a win. As it turns out, the Hogs swung and missed again, losing their second second consecutive game, 89-81, as the Pride came into central Arkansas to claim their first win over a ranked team in three tries this season.

