With the holiday season approaching, there are so many great places to take the family and enjoy a relaxing snowy vacation. Living in L.A., a white Christmas is far from possible, but there are many places within just a short drive that will fulfill that wish. L.A. is such an amazing place to live because you get amazing weather and can choose between the beach, mountains, lakes, city and snow! You get everything all in one place and I love to have the option to visit all locations since they are all so close by. This year, my family and I decided to head to the snow over Christmas and enjoy quality family time in a winter wonderland. I can’t wait to wake up Christmas morning with the people I love and beautiful scenery with fun things to do.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO