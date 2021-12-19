Mexico Hosts Gary Filbert Classic, Hickman Boys win at home

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow night of basketball in the Stateline, but two of the areas best teams were in action on Monday. The Lutheran boys improved to 8-4 overall with a dominant win over now 8-2 Northridge (Niles), beating the Knights 64-39. Walt Hill Jr. had a game-high 17 in the win.
MARIETTA — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team defeated Langston Hughes 54-53 on Tuesday, taking the championship at Marietta’s Lemon Street Classic. Tournament MVP R.J. Godfrey led the victory with 18 points and eight rebounds, while all-tournament selection Thomas Allard was close behind with 17 points. Dylan Gary added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who take a 10-3 record into their Christmas break.
BROOKINGS – The Rangers posted a 2-1 record in pool play, then avenged their pool play loss to Edina in winning the Brookings Buffalo Wild Wings Junior Gold “A” tournament over the weekend at the Larson Ice Center. Brookings is off until Dec. 30 when they travel...
Mizzou Football is set to meet Army West Point in the Armed Forces Bowl from Fort Worth, TX this Wednesday night. The Tiger hope to finish up their late season turnaround with a bowl victory, which would put their record at 7-6 this season. Mizzou comes in with three wins in its last five games to help them earn bowl eligibility.
The Glenwood Springs High School girls basketball team rolled through the Longhorn Classic basketball tournament at Basalt over the weekend, winning the championship with a 61-21 win over the host Lady Longhorns Saturday. Glenwood dominated through the three-game stretch with equally impressive wins over Grand Junction 61-11 on Thursday and...
After coaching and mentoring Christian Koloko during his freshman year at Arizona, watching the 7-foot Cameroonian take the first steps toward becoming the menacing rim-protector he is today, Justin Gainey now has to figure out how to beat him. Gainey, an assistant coach at Arizona during the 2018-19 and 2019-20...
COLUMBIA, Mo — Mizzou Football released its injury report ahead of its Armed Forces Bowl game in Texas this Wednesday, and there are some big losses for the Tigers. Five players are out this week, including the team's leading tackler and Rock Bridge High grad Martez Manuel. Akial Byers, who played in 11 of the team's 12 games on the defensive line, is also out.
