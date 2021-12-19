St. Mike’s women’s hoops falls to St. Rose
The St. Rose Golden Knights snapped its two-game losing skid with a last second victory over St. Mike’s.
The Golden Knights defeated St. Mike’s 52-51. With the loss, Colchester’s team falls to 3-1 when playing at home and 3-6 overall.
St. Michael’s held a 28-15 lead over the Golden Knights at the break.
The Purple Knights look to bounce back when it hosts Saint Anselm on Thursday, December 30. Opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.
