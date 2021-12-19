ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

St. Mike's women's hoops falls to St. Rose

By Angelique Martinez
 3 days ago

The St. Rose Golden Knights snapped its two-game losing skid with a last second victory over St. Mike’s.

The Golden Knights defeated St. Mike’s 52-51. With the loss, Colchester’s team falls to 3-1 when playing at home and 3-6 overall.

St. Michael’s held a 28-15 lead over the Golden Knights at the break.

The Purple Knights look to bounce back when it hosts Saint Anselm on Thursday, December 30. Opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.

High school basketball highlights (Dec. 21)

Rutland girls' hoops made a statement out of its first win of the season. The Ravens held the lead for all but one minute of Tuesday's battle against South Burlington, and RHS came away with a 40-21 victory on the road. Rutland improved to 1-3, and SBHS fell to 3-1 following its first loss.
