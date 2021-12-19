ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Pardon Demand

The League of United Latin American Citizens, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that calls itself the "largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States," has weighed in on behalf...

CBS Denver

Only A Handful Of People Attended March For Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Held In Denver, To Call For Reduction In 110-Year Sentence

(CBS4) – About eight people turned out for a march at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. He’s the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos lost the brakes on his commercial vehicle as he descended from the mountains. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he...
CBS Denver

‘Justice For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ Rally Planned The Week After Christmas

UPDATE: Another rally in support of Aguilera-Mederos is scheduled for Dec. 20 in Denver. (CBS4) – A rally is being planned for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced on Dec. 13 to more than a century in prison. The “Justice for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos” rally is planned for Dec. 27. Organizers with Colorado Sin Fronteras said rally participants will meet in the parking lot of the Park-and-Ride at 84th and Interstate 25 about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. They will then caravan to the Jefferson County Courthouse to rally throughout the day. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) More than than 1.5 million people have signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served. The sentence has sparked a lot of reaction due to its length. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison after being convicted of 27 counts in the fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 70 in Lakewood in April 2019. Four people were killed in the crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of vehicular homicide, assault and recklessness — due partly because he bypassed a runaway truck ramp — instead swerving into stopped traffic on Interstate 70.
Westword

Trucker Given 110 Years for Fatal Crash Innocent, Deserves Pardon, LULAC Says

The League of United Latin American Citizens, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that calls itself the "largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States," has weighed in on behalf of trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who's been sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people.
The Independent

It’s ‘not right’: Juror hits out at 110 year sentence for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

A juror who convicted truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos over a deadly 2019 crash has revealed he “cried my eyes out” after learning the driver had been sentenced to 110 years in prison.The juror said that, while he found the 26-year-old guilty on 27 charges, he believes the lengthy sentence is “not right” and is “100-fold of what it should have been”.“There is just something wrong to where a judge cannot intervene in some way and say the way this is written is not right,” he told FOX31.The juror, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out as uproar continues to...
CBS Miami

Millions Sign Petition Seeking Clemency For Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Sentenced To 110 Years In Fiery, Fatal Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many in the South Florida community are reacting after a Colorado judge sentenced a Cuban migrant on Monday to 110 years in prison for what they believe was not his fault and millions have signed an online petition seeking clemency or commutation. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, is a truck driver was convicted in October of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver. The “huge sentence” is raising more than just eyebrows and many Cubans in South Florida who know Aguilera-Mederos say he does not deserve it. That it was...
Westword

Reader: Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Deserves Prison, but Not 100 Years!

Shortly after trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people in April 2019, the League of United Latin American Citizens demanded that Governor Jared Polis commute the sentence or pardon Aguilera-Mederos, saying that the Houston resident, an immigrant from Cuba, was innocent of the charges.
cbslocal.com

Second Group Organizing Rally In Support Of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

DENVER (CBS4) – Supporters of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos are planning a rally in his name in Denver on Dec. 20. Organizers are asking the community to meet at the Colorado State Capitol building at 10 a.m. They named the demonstration the “‘Crime’ Does NOT Fit the Time March: Support Rogel...
The Independent

Lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos appeals for clemency as petition hits 4.5 million signatures

The lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has vowed to appeal for clemency from Colorado Governor Jared Polis, as a petition for his release hit 4.5 million signatures and counting.Attorney James Colgan told KDVR that an application for clemency commutation for the jailed 26-year-old is “in the works”.“Part of the application process requires the findings and evaluations by the Department of Corrections be sent to the governor,” he said.“That isn’t the case with Mr. Mederos. He hasn’t been in the system very long.”Mr Colgan did not provide details on when he expects to file the application.Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to...
rockydailynews.com

DA asks court to reconsider Rogel Aguilera-Mederos sentence

GOLDEN, Colo. — Prosecutors have filed a motion for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who was sentenced last week to 110 years in prison for a crash that killed four people on Interstate 70. Separately, Gov. Jared Polis...
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian supports Colorado truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after taking a ‘deep dive’ into the case

There is no stopping Kim Kardashian when she gets invested in an unjust cause. A truck driver by the name of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been making headlines since he was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Dec. 13 after the brakes on his tractor-trailer failed in 2019. In a terrifying and tragic accident, Aguilera-Mederos lost control on Interstate 70 outside of Lakewood, Colorado which led to a fiery crash that involved 28 vehicles, killing four, and injuring dozens. After doing a “deep dive” into the case, Kardashian tagged the Governor of Colorado on social media, in hopes that he “do the right thing.”
