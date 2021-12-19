ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Joe Pavelski, John Klingberg help snap Stars’ losing streak after Tanner Kero’s brutal injury

By Aaron Kasinitz
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMired in a losing streak and shaken after watching center Tanner Kero leave the ice on a stretcher, the Stars had reason to feel sluggish early in Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. But they instead used a bleak moment as their vault toward a long-awaited scoring surge — and, ultimately,...

