FORECAST: Cold, but clear weather on Sunday

We're starting off in the 20s, so a heavy coat, hat and gloves are a good idea as you head out the door. We should warm up to near 47 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and winds that are shifting from the southwest to the northwest. Our dry and warm trend continues for the next several days with near record setting warmth for Christmas Eve, in the 60s! Christmas Day looks to be a little cooler, in the 50s. An early look at Sunday's Chiefs game - expect temperatures near 57 at kickoff, cooling into the 40s by the end of the game.
