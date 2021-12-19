FORECAST: Cold, but clear weather on Sunday

The first in a series of winter storms is moving over northern California on this first day of winter. Valley rain and mountain snow will fall tonight, with many more chances of winter weather through Christmas weekend and beyond. Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of our mountains through Wednesday, with Winter Storm Warnings going into effect after that. Tonight we can expect valley rain with high elevation snow, with snow levels rising from around 3500' to 6000' by Wednesday. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and lower 40s in the foothills and valley. Wednesday will be breezy with valley rain and mountain snow. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to near 50 in the valley.

