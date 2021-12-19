ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Utah State shuts down Oregon State to win Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNIj7_0dQql3wN00

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The dream season is now complete at Utah State.

Third string quarterback Cooper Legas replaced an injured Logan Bonner and threw two touchdown passes, as the Aggies knocked off Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13.

Former Oregon State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 120 yards and a score as the Mountain West Conference champions capped an incredible turnaround with its 11th win of the season.

Legas came in when starter Logan Bonner suffered a knee injury during the first quarter. Andrew Peasley was Bonner’s backup throughout the season, but was ruled out prior to kickoff.

With the first pass of his college career, Legas hit Deven Thompkins for a 62-yard touchdown. Legas is believed to be the only quarterback in the last 25 years to throw a touchdown in a bowl game with his first collegiate pass.

“I mean I just went out there and I practice all year long just like everybody else, so I’ve been knowing what to look for all year,” said Lega, a former Orem High star. “We went out, they gave us the look to check it so I just did what I’ve been practicing and it worked out.” BYU and Utah State Bowl Game Preview Show

“It’s been all season,” said head coach Blake Anderson. “I mean coming off a 1-5 [season] and nobody giving these guys a chance and just keep working. This is just a story of us, a third string quarterback comes in and plays lights out to get the win.”

Legas’ only action this season was late in the New Mexico game. The sophomore’s first collegiate pass couldn’t have gone any better when he connected with Deven Thompkins on a 62-yard touchdown strike to tie it at 7.

Thompkins got a couple steps on Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant, hauled it in at the Oregon State 25 and was gone to the end zone. Thompson, who already has the Utah State record for most receiving yards in a season, had six receptions for 115 yards and set a single-season school record with 102 catches.

Legas also had a 5-yard scoring toss to Brandon Bowling with under four minutes remaining in the third quarter to extend the Aggies lead to 24-13.

“It was a checked play by him at the line of scrimmage based off the look that he saw,” Anderson said. “That is probably the first time he’s checked, physically check to that particular play, and it came at the most critical time for us. ‘Nothing really changed with the system today when he went in. We stayed true to form, we stayed with the plan, and just put him in a position where hopefully guys could take the heavy lifting off of him. But he exceeded every expectation I had of what he could do.” Aggies dominate Aztecs to win first Mountain West Championship, 46-13

Thompkins had confidence Legas would be able to step up and lead the Aggies to victory.

‘I told all the wide receivers we got to help Coop, just build that confidence, play good,” he said. “And, honestly, he didn’t even need it. “He was ready to go, and it showed the future he’s going to have here as a Utah State Aggie so I’m definitely proud of him.”

Legas completed 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards and an interception. He also had a 34-yard reception on a double pass from Derek Wright.

After giving up a touchdown on Oregon State’s opening drive, the Aggies defense shut the Beavers down the rest of the way, giving up just two field goals.

Nick Heninger was named the Defensive MVP as the senior defensive end had seven tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Justin Rice had a forced fumble and Hunter Reynolds had an interception to seal the victory in the final minutes.

The Aggies (11-3) tied the school record for most wins in a season with 11, joining the 2012 and 2018 teams which finished 11-2.

“I came from a Pac-12 team, University of Utah,” Heninger said. “And knowing that San Diego State had beat Utah and Oregon State had beat Utah, I kind of had a little extra motivation. “I like to think it doesn’t matter who we play. We’re going to go out there and we’re gonna put our best on the line.”

Tyler, who was at Oregon State for four years before transferring, scored what ended up being the go-ahead touchdown on a 15-yard run with 4:24 remaining in the second quarter to give Utah State a 14-10 advantage.

Oregon State received the opening kickoff and scored 58 seconds into the game when Jesiah Irish went 20 yards up the left sideline on a jet sweep. That would prove to be the Beavers only touchdown though as its other points came on a pair of field goals by Everett Hayes.

Chance Nolan was 21 of 30 for 263 yards and an interception while B.J. Baylor, who led the Pac-12 in rushing, had 18 carries for 78 yards.

Utah State was 8-0 away from home this season, and 2-0 against the Pac-12. The Aggies opened the season with a victory at Washington State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Baylor Romney will start at quarterback for BYU in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (ABC4 Sports) – There has been a major change made just before the start Independence Bowl. Baylor Romney will start at quarterback in place of Jaren Hall against UAB. Hall got injured in the season finale against USC, and will only be used in an emergency, according to head coach Kalani Sitake. Jacob […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thompson, UT
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Orem, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Blake Anderson
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Bowl#American Football#Abc4 Sports#Aggies#Orem High#Byu#Beavers#The Utah State
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Latest Addition

Alabama got a massive addition to its football team on Tuesday. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech is transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide next season and that will only make them more dangerous. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career after he finished with...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
NFL
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy