Nat Geo’s The First Wave is an unflinching look at the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as seen through the eyes of the doctors and nurses at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, during the first four months of the crisis. Director Matthew Heineman is no stranger to dangerous filming locations — his Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Cartel Land examined the drug trade at the Mexico-U.S. border; his Emmy-nominated follow-up City of Ghosts documented ISIS activity in Syria. But nothing prepared him for the chaos of the COVID-19 front lines. After the film’s nomination for the Producers Guide of...

