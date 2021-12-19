Dog owners claim UPS driver ran over pet on their property, offered a fraction of vet bill

LAPORTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Schimack family lives on a property in Laporte, north of Fort Collins. It was on that property they say their dog, Gunny, was run over by a UPS truck.

“The dog appears to have been on the driver’s side of the truck,” Steve Schimack said.

After a UPS delivery on Oct. 21, he said Gunny was left with traumatic injuries to her body.

“She got run over by the rear wheel,” Schimack said.

She was taken to a veterinarian where it was determined her injuries likely came from being struck by a vehicle.

“They got her stabilized and then ultimately, they had to amputate the leg,” Schimack said.

No other vehicles drove onto his property, according to Schimack, the day Gunny was injured.

The fees to get her back to health were tens of thousands of dollars.

“Between about $28,000 and $32,000,” Schimack said.

Considering how he suspected she was hit and weighing whether to get her treated was a quick decision for Schimack.

“You’re in the position where I had two choices, I could either taker her in or put her down. I couldn’t put her down, it wasn’t her fault,” Schimack said.

FOX31 reached out to UPS for comment on the situation, they provided this statement: “We are saddened to hear about the injuries sustained by the Schimack’s dog, and we are investigating the situation.”

Schimack said he received an offer from the delivery company’s insurance carrier that wasn’t enough to cover Gunny’s medical bills.

“Five thousand dollars, as a courtesy, those were his exact words,” Schimack said.

He has no ill will toward the driver, In fact, Schimack said the driver gave their dogs treats regularly.

UPS offered no elaboration on the extent of their own investigation.

