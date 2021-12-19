ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POSTCAST – Suprisingly the Utah Jazz suddendly are on a 2 game losing streak

By David Locke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 8 game winning streak the Utah Jazz have suddenly and stunningly loss two in a row at home. Tonight, the Utah Jazz fell to the Washington Wizards as they were unable to handle to adjustments the Wizards made from a week bfore. The Utah Jazz simply didn’t make the...

Two unexpected losses, a rewatch of final 6 minutes of both and why are we struggling without Mike Conley

The Utah Jazz lost close games to both the San Antonio Spurs and the Washington Wizards this weekend. Locke has rewatched the final 6 minutes of each game to see what happened and how come the Jazz couldn’t grab two games you would have thought they should have won. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus, Locke looks at the Jazz without Mike Conley and why that has been such a struggle this year in contrast to last year. Plus, a quick preview of tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
Jazz Game Rewind – The Jazz rebounded their way to victory

The Jazz topped the Hornets 112-102 despite their poor shooting performance led by Rudy Gobert’s monstrous double-double consisting of 23 points and 21 rebounds. Due in large part to Gobert, the Jazz corralled 68 rebounds to overcome their shooting woes and get a much needed win. Relive the game...
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
Basketball
Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1472262282713382912 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the […]
