Man shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Downey

A man was shot by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Downey on Saturday.

The person, whose name, age and gender were not disclosed, was the subject of a pursuit by the Sheriff’s Department, according to Deputy Parra.

Parra added that the person was wanted for a felony and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

After the pursuit ended in the 9500 block Raviller Drive at about 7:40 p.m., at least one Sheriff’s Department deputy opened fire, striking the person an unknown number of times, according to Parra and a release from the Sheriff’s Department .

No deputies were struck, and the person’s condition is unknown, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Downey Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.