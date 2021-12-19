ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Veterans In Sault St. Marie Receive Holiday Gift Baskets

By Jim LeHocky
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAC93_0dQqizmx00

“It’s just a very heartfelt passion for us to do this.”

On Saturday, the American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary loaded up baskets full of goodies and delivered them to veterans in local assisted living homes and long-term care centers around Sault Ste. Marie.

For the fourth year in a row, about a dozen volunteers donated their time to bring some holiday cheer to those who have served our country.

Inside the baskets were personal hygiene products, slippers, activity books, magazines, snacks and much more.

One veteran who got a basket last year, died this spring.

The impact that basket made to the family, did not go unnoticed.

“The family came to me and said that this is what my dad would want, to pay it forward to the other veterans, to help, because what you do is just a good project. The family paid it forward by giving us a monetary donation to help towards the baskets, yes,” said Bonnie Taylor with the American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary.

If you would like to donate time or money to this project for next year, contact the American Legion Post 3 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Homeless receives gifts for the holidays in Metro-Atlanta

On Friday, Dec. 17, at the Park Vista Apartments in Atlanta, the first clients of Decatur-based CaringWorks, one of the largest providers of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness in the metropolitan Atlanta area, received items from their Christmas wish list thanks to generous donations from the team at McKesson.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Holiday Gift Baskets#Volunteers#American
Bakersfield Now

Nominate a family to receive a Christmas dinner basket

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Law firm Young Wooldridge, LLP is donating Christmas Dinner Basket to fifteen Kern County families. The basket will be complete with ham, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing, rolls, and pie. “Philanthropy is important for our community, and can be impactful for families in crises, needy children, and...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NJ.com

CASA SHaW receives and distributes holiday gifts for children

During this holiday season, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW) received hundreds of gifts from various community groups, businesses, and residents for vulnerable children. CASA of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties is part of a statewide network of community-based, nonprofit programs that recruit, screen,...
WARREN, NJ
wglr.com

Gio’s Garden receives holiday gift from U.S. Cellular

MIDDLETON, Wis. — U.S. Cellular donated $4,000 dollars worth of play set equipment to Gio’s Garden, a local therapeutic respite center, on Tuesday. “We’re super excited to be able to get this new stuff today and really looking forward to the spring when we can install the new play structure. Kids are going to love it and it’s going to be great,” said Geoff Brown, Executive Director of Gio’s Garden.
MIDDLETON, WI
qrockonline.com

County Employees Donate to WCCCC Holiday Gift Basket

Staff from the Office of Will County Executive and county agencies sponsored five families through the Will County Center for Community Concerns (WCCCC) Holiday Gift Basket, donating holiday food, winter clothing, children’s toys, and other necessities. Yesterday, County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined WCCCC’s distribution event with Outreach Coordinator Paula Earls and Executive Director Kris White (pictured) to distribute donated items to 130 Will County families.
WILL COUNTY, IL
9&10 News

Helping Make the Holiday a Little More Cheerful, The Rudyard YAC 2021 Project

The Rudyard Youth Advisory Council, or YAC, has been around for about a decade. It’s about providing community service to the school and community. This year, the students put together care packages and stockings for 20 students and one teacher – who have lost a close loved one this year. They spent Monday shopping for gifts to make their holiday a little more cheerful. Then, they went back to school to wrap the presents. One student lost her father a few years ago. YAC members stepped up and was there for her.
LIFESTYLE
wwnytv.com

Church delivers gift baskets to elderly

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Rock Church in Watertown is making sure no one is left behind this holiday season. The church is again delivering gifts to local nursing homes and long-term care facilities - something the church has done for four years. The gift baskets are filled with...
WATERTOWN, NY
9&10 News

Otsego County EMS Teams Up with Santa to Visit Kids

Santa Claus has come to Gaylord and is spreading Christmas cheer with a little help. He’s teamed up with Otsego County EMS and is visiting kids in the area. Because many kids were unable to come to him due to COVID concerns, they decided to get him mobile in their own version of a sleigh.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy