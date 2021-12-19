Veterans In Sault St. Marie Receive Holiday Gift Baskets

“It’s just a very heartfelt passion for us to do this.”

On Saturday, the American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary loaded up baskets full of goodies and delivered them to veterans in local assisted living homes and long-term care centers around Sault Ste. Marie.

For the fourth year in a row, about a dozen volunteers donated their time to bring some holiday cheer to those who have served our country.

Inside the baskets were personal hygiene products, slippers, activity books, magazines, snacks and much more.

One veteran who got a basket last year, died this spring.

The impact that basket made to the family, did not go unnoticed.

“The family came to me and said that this is what my dad would want, to pay it forward to the other veterans, to help, because what you do is just a good project. The family paid it forward by giving us a monetary donation to help towards the baskets, yes,” said Bonnie Taylor with the American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary.

If you would like to donate time or money to this project for next year, contact the American Legion Post 3 in Sault Ste. Marie.