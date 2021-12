Miranda Lambert discusses the early days of her career back in Texas. The music scene there was a boy’s club. Being a woman in the music industry is hard. As a frontwoman myself, I have received almost every response you can imagine. Being constantly compared to other artists and viewed as the “little girl” with an acoustic guitar are two things I continue to face today. In a recent interview, Miranda Lambert shared her similar experiences growing up in a male-dominated industry.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO