The commission once again is busy spending tax dollars in a very strange way. They have decided to put up $1 million for a multi-use path along Fort Island Trail. They currently have a bike path that was a must do thing a few years ago. Now it seems large vehicle sometimes wander into the current path. Realize this is all through an environmentally sensitive area and water. If we had extra money laying around, I would have no problem. Unfortunately, our roadways are not in great shape, Emergency services is in need of updating and new vehicles, the sheriff's needs are growing as our population continues to increase. Those are just a few obvious governmental challenges.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO