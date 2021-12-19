ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial — Ensuring our freedoms: Bill of Rights protects US citizens from government intrusion

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the supreme law of our land, the government must adhere to limitations when trying to intrude into private lives. It must not interfere with people’s ability to express themselves or worship as they please. It cannot compel individuals to provide evidence against themselves in criminal proceedings. We are free...

southplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: Freedoms afforded by Bill of Rights should be valued

December is known for holidays including Christmas and Hanukkah, but there’s another important day that falls this month. Dec. 15 is Bill of Rights Day, the anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s first 10 Amendments. On Sept. 25, 1789, the First Congress of the United States proposed 12...
Frontiersman

Dunleavy Administration Fights Federal Government to Uphold Freedom, Liberty, and Privacy Rights of Alaskans

As Governor, there exists no greater responsibility than to protect and defend the rights of Alaskans and the rights we hold in common as a state. President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” This influential speech still holds today—just as it did 34 years ago.
wizmnews.com

Federal protections needed for our right to vote

Across the nation, and in Wisconsin, our voting rights are under attack. We have seen multiple attempts, many of them successful, to suppress the rights of voters. Things like limiting opportunities for early voting and adopting burdensome barriers for casting absentee ballots. In Wisconsin, legislators tried to add hurdles for eligible voters to cast their ballots. They approved bills bills to limit absentee voting and restricting local officials’ abilities to administer elections. They even called for the Legislature to take over the administration of elections. Wisely, governor Evers vetoed these measures. But this is happening in a number of states, and that is why 16 governors, including Governor Evers, have sent a letter to congressional leaders calling for federal legislation to protect voting rights and the right of every eligible voter to cast a ballot. Specifically, they are calling on Congress to adopt the Freedom to Vote Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights advancement Act. Both would help ensure fairness in our elections and fight back against voter suppression efforts. Ensuring every eligible voter has a right to cast a ballot shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It should be an American issue. That is why Congress should approve these bills and ensure that federal law protects the rights of all eligible citizens to vote.
State
Virginia State
chronicle99.com

Another Stimulus Check for Social Security recipients? Senior Citizens Lobby for $1,400 Payments

The newsweek.com reports that Senior Citizen’s League is raising funds to lobby Congress to support additional aid in the form of stimulus checks. With the Omicron strain wreaking havoc in the US and other parts of the world, the risk of another lockdown or such stringent is very much a possibility. Therefore the Senior Citizen’s League is lobbying for additional stimulus checks of $1,400 targeted to Social Security recipients amid the ongoing pandemic.
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CNET

Biden vaccine mandate update is back: Which workers will need proof of COVID vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The temporarily stalled federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines has returned to life. On Nov. 3, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would apply to all private companies with 100 or more employees. On Nov. 30, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate, blocking it a week before its initial start date of Dec. 6. Finally, last Friday, an appeals court reinstated the vaccine mandate, setting the start date for Jan. 6.
