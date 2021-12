Feeling the holiday spirit? Consider donating to charity, and you'll end up giving the best kind of present — one that benefits you, too. The IRS has a special tax rule right now that allows Americans to deduct certain charitable donations on their 2021 taxes, lowering their tax liability and translating into savings. Single filers can deduct up to $300; married couples that file jointly can deduct up to $600. Crucially, you don't even have to itemize your taxes to claim it.

