How old-style buy now, pay later became trendy ‘BNPL’

Have you been using BNPL companies like Afterpay, Affirm, and Klarna? If you like easy returns and buyer protections, think again. Hey you — yes, you, the responsible one who thought you could use “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) responsibly, thus not getting hit with late fees or interest (as we know 7 in 10 users do) and not spending more when you shop (like the 18% more that people typically spend when “paying later.”) Guess what? Even the smartest shoppers end up needing to return something every once in a while… But making a return if you used BNPL can be an absolute nightmare, if not impossible. It’s become so difficult that people who use BNPL return fewer items overall than those who use a traditional credit card. And, if you like having the Big Credit Card Company backing you up, just in case? Yeah, you lose that protection, too. Here’s why this writer is taking a hard pass on these programs from here on out — and you should, too.
