Growth can and should be slowed. When we build new roads such as the northern turnpike extension and the Suncoast extension, we are accommodating growth, essentially begging for it. With new roads come zoning changes, what was once zoned agricultural, now becomes high density residential and commercial, that's where the accommodation comes in play. The northern turnpike extension will not alleviate traffic, it will actually put more cars on our local roadways and soon no resources or agricultural property left to sustain the population of the area.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO