Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.11.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO