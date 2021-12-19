Tips for buying tickets online, and what to do if you feel you’ve been ripped off

Regardless of how big or small of a following you have on TikTok, no one, and I mean no one, wants to be shadow-banned. The term "shadow-ban" has popped up frequently in relation to TikTok and other social media apps, with most users saying it refers to when a platform seemingly begins showing a creator's content to fewer users and their content abruptly stops performing well. Whether you're the victim of a shadow-ban can be tough to prove since there's not much evidence suggesting popular apps implement them. (In February 2020, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said the platform does not shadow-ban.) Still, the number of people who claim to experience shadow-banning is large and growing. Whether or not shadow-banning is an "official" practice, seeing a dip in your account's engagement is certainly frustrating, and according to those who say they've experienced it, a shadow-ban can be a tricky hole to dig yourself out of. It appears there's no exact rhyme or reason as to why you might be shadow-banned, but we have a few suggestions that could help. Keep reading to learn more about shadow-banning and how to get un-shadow-banned if you believe it has happened to you.

