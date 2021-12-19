ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF men’s first loss comes in nailbiter with Grand Canyon

Cover picture for the articleUSF’s bid to remain unbeaten ended Saturday with a missed shot in the final seconds as the Dons fell to Grand Canyon 49-48 in Phoenix. The Dons (10-1) had trimmed a seven-point second-half deficit to one when Josh Kunen hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining. But the Antelopes (10-2) escaped...

Free Lance-Star

College notebook: King George native Smith leaves Hokies' staff to join Northwestern

Few college football teams have been affected more by the off-season carousel of player and coach movement than Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who recently hired Brett Pry as head coach, will be missing seven potential starters in next Tuesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland because of transfers and players turning pro. Several others have declared for the NFL draft but will play in the bowl.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
The Daily Stampede

USF Women’s Basketball Weekly Round-Up

Dulcy Fankam Menjiadeu has massive game in 4th quarter comeback at VCU. Bulls win 64-57 Ten days after a disappointing loss at a tough UT-Arlington squad, USF headed to the commonwealth to face VCU in another tough road match in which the Bulls needed an impressive fourth quarter rally to come away with the victory 64-57. Senior Dulcy Fankam Menjiadeu had 22 points off 10-11 field goals, scoring ten straight in the fourth to lead the comeback, and added nine rebounds in 29 minutes in her first start of the year. USF trailed by as many as 16 in the game and entered the fourth quarter in a 49-26 deficit - then Menjiadeu and Junior Elisa Pinzan took over, both contributing to a 16-0 run and outscoring the Rams 28-8 in the final frame. Pinzan finished with a game high 24 points on 6-8 shooting (3-4 from beyond the arc) and hit 9-10 free throws to close out the win. Senior Bethy Mununga picked up 12 rebounds despite only playing 19 minutes. USF shot nearly 62% from the field in the fourth quarter compared to VCU’s 14%.
BASKETBALL
Daily Athenaeum

WVU women's basketball falls to No. 16 USF in first game of tournament

USF (8-3) was led by guard Elena Tsineke who poured in 20 points, and she was among four other double digit scorers for the Bulls. Guard Maria Alvarez and forward Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam scored 14 points while guard Sydni Harvey and forward Bethy Mununga added 10. West Virginia (6-2) was...
BASKETBALL

