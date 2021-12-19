USF men’s first loss comes in nailbiter with Grand Canyon

Dulcy Fankam Menjiadeu has massive game in 4th quarter comeback at VCU. Bulls win 64-57 Ten days after a disappointing loss at a tough UT-Arlington squad, USF headed to the commonwealth to face VCU in another tough road match in which the Bulls needed an impressive fourth quarter rally to come away with the victory 64-57. Senior Dulcy Fankam Menjiadeu had 22 points off 10-11 field goals, scoring ten straight in the fourth to lead the comeback, and added nine rebounds in 29 minutes in her first start of the year. USF trailed by as many as 16 in the game and entered the fourth quarter in a 49-26 deficit - then Menjiadeu and Junior Elisa Pinzan took over, both contributing to a 16-0 run and outscoring the Rams 28-8 in the final frame. Pinzan finished with a game high 24 points on 6-8 shooting (3-4 from beyond the arc) and hit 9-10 free throws to close out the win. Senior Bethy Mununga picked up 12 rebounds despite only playing 19 minutes. USF shot nearly 62% from the field in the fourth quarter compared to VCU’s 14%.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO