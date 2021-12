Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO