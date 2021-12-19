ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bulldozer vandalism leads to arrests on TV Tower Road on Cuesta Ridge

By Nick Wilson
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman were arrested for breaking into bulldozers on TV Tower Road on Cuesta Ridge on Dec. 12. A witness, Matthew Berdyck, who was camping on the peak, called 911 after reporting suspicious activity, he told The Tribune. “They were trying to steal gas or they were...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

