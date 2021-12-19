Bulldozer vandalism leads to arrests on TV Tower Road on Cuesta Ridge

ORMOND BEACH, FL – Two men have been arrested by the Ormond Beach Police Department after they vandalized the town with antisemitic messages during the Hannukah holiday. “You might have seen some truly awful, anti-Semitic vandalism around town recently. The two individuals responsible for these disgusting crimes, Daniel Howard McGinnis and Jeremy Todd Imbler, have been arrested. OBPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit, and Evidence/Crime Scene Unit worked countless hours alongside the Office of the State Attorney throughout the holiday season to ensure that these hateful vandals were identified, located, and held accountable for their cowardly acts. A very special “thank you” to everyone in the community who saw something and said something. Your vigilance allowed us to move quickly on tips, while sending a very loud message: This type of behavior, and targeting our citizens with hate, will NOT be tolerated in Ormond Beach,” police said.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO