On 12/2/21, at 1141 hours, Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the parking lot of the US Post Office in Creston. After an investigation, Deputies learned that Laurie Bagg, age 60, of Creston had accidentally struck the building with her 2020 GMC Pick-Up while attempting to park. Bagg was ejected from the vehicle as she had already opened her driver’s side door while trying to park, but was uninjured. Rochelle EMS personnel responded to the scene, and Bagg signed a medical refusal. The Post Office suffered major structural damage due to the incident.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO