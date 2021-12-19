ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

REIGN FINAL – Roadrunners 4, Reign 3 – Hajt, Frk

By Jared Shafran
LA Kings Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overtime goal by Vlad Kolyachonok gave the Tucson Roadrunners the extra point Saturday night in a 4-3 defeat of the Ontario Reign (14-5-1-1) at Toyota Arena on Teddy Bear Toss Night. For the second consecutive evening, TJ Tynan led the way on offense for the Reign, factoring in on all...

lakingsinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Frk
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ontario Reign#The Tucson Roadrunners#Toyota Arena#Ahl
markerzone.com

CHICAGO'S BRETT CONNOLLY HAS HEARING WITH NHL'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

It looks like a suspension is coming for Brett Connolly of the Chicago Blackhawks. During a game against the Dallas Stars Saturday night, Connolly levelled Tanner Kero with a hit that was clearly interference as Kero had never touched the puck. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher. He was transported to hospital but said to be alert and responsive.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Alex Tuch to fulfill dream by playing for Sabres: ‘Excited as anybody I’ve seen’

BUFFALO – What makes winger Alex Tuch’s passion for the Sabres so unique is that he possessed it long before the team acquired him Nov. 4. Tuch, 25, grew up in Baldwinsville, about 150 miles from KeyBank Center, rooting for his beloved Sabres. He attended games, owned jerseys and reveled in their success.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Capitals, 12/19

SOG: LAK – 24 WSH – 35 PP: LAK – 0/4 WSH – 0/6. 1. WSH – Connor McMichael (4) – (Joe Snively) – 7:58. 2. WSH – Justin Schultz (2) – (Conor Sheary, Garnet Hathaway) – 13:47. 3. LAK...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
NHL
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy