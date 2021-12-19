Tulsa Air And Space Museum Hosts Santa Fly-In Event

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum helped Green Country families have a great Christmas by delivering a special appearance from Santa Claus himself.

"What better way to deliver Santa Claus to an Air and Space Museum than a Helicopter," TASM Executive Director Tonya Blansett said.

The Museum welcomed Santa to his chair in a modified 1939 DC-3 Flagship Tulsa cockpit.

Once inside, kids grabbed their wish lists and gave them to Santa, along with taking pictures.

Blansett says it's always great to bring Santa here because of all the smiles he brings. But she also says these events have a little bit extra meaning for the community as a whole.

"We get a lot of out-of-state tourism, which bring extra tourism dollars to our city," Blansett said. "So it's a benefit both in our community to families, but also to our local economy."

Greg and Kelsey Rooney Dorst are visitors at the museum and brought along their son James.

They say they already are big plane enthusiasts, so when they heard Santa's coming to town, they had to see for themselves.

"We come from a pretty aviation oriented family," Dorst said. "It was important for me to get James out here to see Santa for his first time. What a bonus to have Santa flying in on a Helicopter."

Dorst says as a parent, having these events at museums are an amazing way to also educate kids.

"Having an event like this is just good to get out and have James experience new things," Dorst said

Visitors were also able to watch the Polar Express at the Bertelsmeyer Planetarium.