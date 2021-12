It doesn’t seem like Jamie Collins was devastated by the New England Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Patriots (9-5) committed eight penalties and two turnovers on the way to their loss. The number of unforced errors was staggering considering what we’ve come to expect from Bill Belichick’s teams, typically disciplined and well-coached. Perhaps that’s why Collins expressed confidence in the team with a nonchalant attitude when talking about the loss.

