You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.

WASHBURN, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO