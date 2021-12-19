ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A gift for everyone this year; Ashland firefighters spread holiday cheer

By Lane Ball
 3 days ago

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – This year, one eastern Kentucky fire department is helping Santa deliver Christmas gifts to area children.

Each year, the Ashland Fire Department adopts the names of kids in the region who may be less fortunate this holiday season. Then, they begin fundraising and accepting donations to buy these kids Christmas presents.

Ashland firefighters collect donations to benefit area children this holiday season. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This annual event was started by former firefighter Darryl Patrick, who unfortunately lost his life to cancer. In his memory, the station continues this tradition, no matter the obstacles.

This year we didn’t have as much money raised through the golf outing, so we decided to pitch in a little extra. Some of the guys decided to throw in a little extra. This year, we ended up doing thirty-some kids.

Steve Kincer, Ashland firefighter

Saturday morning, the fire department personally delivered all the presents to these area families.

