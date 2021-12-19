ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ Skips Live Show for Pre-Recorded and Classic Sketches Due to COVID (Video)

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson inducted Paul Rudd into the Five-Timers club in the cold open. One of the strangest cold opens in “Saturday Night Live” history aired on Saturday night, as the show opened on the traditional “SNL” stage instead of a set, and Tom Hanks stumbled out...

www.thewrap.com

