ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Barbie fan Jessica, 10, loves pink

By MARE Staff
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica is a sweet and respectful young girl who likes unicorns, anything Barbie, and her favorite color is pink. Jessica loves to color, especially with gel pens. Although described as shy at first, once she gets to know someone she will talk about anything and everything! Jessica is aware of maintaining...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Pioneer Woman Fans Are In Love With This Friendly Store Dog

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has long entertained fans with stories of family life. Her recent Instagram post is no different. As she shared in the caption, posted while on vacation, "I'm leaving Vail early in the morning to drive home, so tonight I took Mauricio to a store in the village to try on a jacket I wanted to get my brother-in-law Tim for Christmas so I could gauge the right size." And while fans are always thrilled to hear updates like these, this one added a heartwarming surprise in the form of a sweet four-legged encounter as she's seen in the video on the store floor petting and shaking "hands" with the friendliest Golden Retriever.
PETS
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Is Loving These Chic Reptile Combat Boots This Season

Combat boots are a staple in many women’s closets and it appears as though Jessica Alba has a favorite pair for winter. The 40-year-old actress turned entrepreneur has been spotted in Freda Salvador’s Emi boots featuring croc embossing on several occasions now. Last week, Alba attended a holiday party wearing the lug sole style featuring an almond-shaped toe with jeans and a sweater. And on Dec. 15, 2021, while out and about in Los Angeles, she donned a similar look, reaching for the same booties. Recently, the mother of three has also been spotted in the black version, which you can shop below. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress paired the embossed style with a maroon crewneck sweater boasting a speckled design and straight-leg jeans. She also accessorized with two silver necklaces, a plaid headband and a cactus-printed mask. A black leather backpack and crossbody bag pulled her chic-casual look together effortlessly. Shop the look and others like it ahead. To Buy: Freda Salvador Emi Boot alligator boots, $495; zappos.com To Buy: Schutz Orly Crocodile-Embossed Leather Bootie, $158; verishop.com To Buy: Journee Collection Chandlerr Combat Bootie, $65; dsw.com Click through the gallery to see how Jessica Alba styles her favorite sneakers.
APPAREL
Inverse

Jessica Scott

Jessica Scott is a freelance writer who writes about genre films and television, focusing on how they reflect feminist, queer, and mental health issues. She is a content editor for Film Cred. Her work has appeared in Grim, Dread Central, Daily Grindhouse, and other publications. When she is not watching or writing about movies, she enjoys reading comics, playing with her rescue dog, cosplaying, and knitting. You can find her most hours of the day on Twitter at @WeWhoWalkHere.
CELEBRITIES
knoxvillemoms.com

Breaking Up With Barbie

Break-ups are hard. At some point in our lifetime, we have all either had a break up with someone or know someone who has. It could have been a break up with a boyfriend or significant other, a friendship that ended, or a coworker who moved onto something different. No matter the situation, when someone is no longer a part of your life it takes some getting used to.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Twitter Is Losing It Over This 'Jamon Barbie'

Barbie has had some iconic looks over the years, from styling like the Sydney Opera House to posing in "avant-garde" designer gear (via It's Rosy). This year, however, the Barbie look that has everyone talking is all about food. Laura Martínez asked in a Twitter post, "Who needs a regular Barbie when you can have a jamón Barbie?" The image accompanying the caption is of a blond Barbie dressed in meat slices called jamón, which is Spanish-style cured ham, according to The Spruce Eats. The meat is creatively draped to resemble a ball gown as the doll raises her arms like a princess, and the jokes almost write themselves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Lgbtq
purewow.com

Jessica Simpson Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Gorgeous Christmas Tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jessica Simpson's home. The singer and entrepreneur recently shared pictures of herself modeling new boots from her fashion line on Instagram. And while her shoe choices are totally front page-worthy, we couldn't take our eyes off the holiday decor—especially her dazzling Christmas tree.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Homage to Carrie Bradshaw in Dramatic Tulle Dress and Bubblegum Pink Pumps at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

The moment that fashion lovers across the world have been waiting for has finally arrived — the “And Just Like That” red carpet premiere. The queen of footwear herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, arrived tonight in NY in a very Carrie Bradshaw ensemble. The actress sported a gray gown with a fitted bodice top, a layered pattern and a sweetheart neckline. The bottom of the Oscar de la Renta dress featured a dramatic puffed-up skirt complete with sparkly floral embellishments. The 56-year-old’s dress also paid homage to her character. One half of her dress featured a dusty pink tulle section, reminiscent of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mashed

McDonald's Tweeted Mariah Carey's 'Rider' And Fans Are Loving It

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you... and a McDonald's Sausage McMuffin, a personal greeting from Grimace, and a rhinestone-laden cup of McCafe coffee warmed to 110 degrees. In an effort to promote their new collaboration with the diva that gives away Mariah merch and free food in the days leading up to Christmas, McDonald's shared a post on Twitter that left fans bedazzled.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pink Just Made a Terminally Ill Fan's Day With Sweet Gesture

Elite runner Diane Berberian has achieved many milestones as she battles cancer, but it wasn't until late last month that she got to cross off one dream she didn't think was possible, meeting her favorite singer Pink. The Grammy winner joined Berberian, a fellow Pennsylvania native, for a Zoom call that included an impromptu performance of "We Are The Champions." Berberian is dying of bone cancer, but that hasn't stopped her from crossing off items on her bucket list this year.
MUSIC
Mashed

Marie Callender's Fans Are Loving Its Playful Reference To This Absurd Review

Let's be honest: Preparing a massive meal for a crowd can be stressful, especially when the menu involves several dishes that require different ingredients and oven settings. Just ask Sharon Weiss, who simply wanted to impress her family with a delicious Marie Callender's pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving of this year. Unfortunately, her dessert didn't exactly go as planned, which prompted her to post a photo of her burnt pumpkin pie to the brand's Facebook page with the caption, "Thanks Marie Calendar for ruining thanksgiving dessert" (via Heavy). Unsurprisingly, she was roasted in the (pretty hilarious) comments section.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Herald

‘Sing 2’ a gift for all who love musicals & showbiz extravaganza

Rated PG. At the AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters. An old-fashioned “Let’s put on a show”-style, computer-animated, jukebox musical, “Sing 2,” from Illumination Entertainment (“Despicable Me”) and Universal, features the humanoid animals from its predecessor “Sing” (2016) in a new story.
BOSTON, MA
Bossip

Congrats! 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young Is Engaged To Nayte Olukoya

Despite her family’s doubts and some perceived red flags along the way, Michelle Young and her final rose, Nate Olukoya, are engaged!. During Tuesday night’s finale, the elementary school teacher was tasked with choosing between Nayte, a “bad boy” from Austin who won her first impression rose, and Brandon, a sweetheart from Portland who has been very open with his dedication to Michelle all season. The Bachelorette even told told both men she was in love with them.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy