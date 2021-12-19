Man Jailed in January Stabbing of San Diego Police Dog Accused of Knifing Another SDPD Canine

The police dog Titan, recovering from his stab wounds earlier this year. The man convicted of injuring him is accused in the stabbing of another police dog. Courtesy San Diego Police

A man sentenced in May to a year in jail for stabbing a San Diego police dog has been arrested again, suspected of the same crime, authorities said Saturday.

Dedrick Daknell Jones, 35, was jailed Friday and faces seven possible felony counts, including harming a police dog and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

Jones was approached by officers in the Morena area responding to a vandalism call Friday morning, the lieutenant said.

“The officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Riley Street, where they saw Jones swinging a knife,” Sharki said. “Despite officers’ efforts to de-escalate the situation, Jones refused to cooperate and climbed onto a parked car.

“Jones eventually stepped down and came towards officers while still armed with the knife,” Sharki added.

Officers deployed a police dog, Hondo, who was stabbed at least twice before officers were able to take Jones, still armed, into custody, Sharki said.

Hondo received treatment at a San Diego veterinary hospital and was expected to survive.

In January, Jones was armed with two knives and stabbed a police dog, Titan, following an hours-long standoff, Sharki said.

“Canine Titan received 100 stitches, had part of his colon removed, and endured weeks of recovery,” the lieutenant said.

Jones pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty in April and assault on a peace officer. He was sentenced to one year in jail, but was released in June based on jail credits for time served.

Jones was on probation before the Friday attack, Sharki said.

“Our system must do a better job holding violent offenders accountable,” Police Chief David Nisleit said. “It is ironic and tragic that the man who had the gall to stab a police dog in January committed the same crime just months later.”

Jones is set to be arraigned Tuesday. His bail was set at $50,000, according to online jail records.

– City News Service