Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit game-winning step-back 3, Thunder beat Clippers

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey had to do it to land Paul George, but the Clippers’ front office was not happy trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in 2019. The Clippers knew they had a special player. Gilgeous-Alexander reminded them of that...

thesource.com

Converse Introduces ‘Timeless’ Installment of “Chase the Drip” Collection with Help From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Converse is making sure that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Jr. are ready to compete not just on the court, but also in the tunnel fit competition. Converse has handed Gilgeous-Alexander and Oubre Jr. the creative keys to build their own shoe and infuse what is genuinely them into a classic silhouette with the second installment of its Chase the Drip series.
APPAREL
kion546.com

Gilgeous-Alexander’s triple-double leads Thunder past Denver

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his second career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 108-94. Gilgeous-Alexander had the first triple-double by a Thunder player at home since Russell Westbrook during the 2018-19 season. Darius Bazley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City claimed its largest margin of victory this season and improved to 5-3 since a 73-point loss at Memphis on Dec. 2. Nikola Jokic had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Nuggets.
NBA
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Paul George
firstsportz.com

“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBC Sports

JTA says Klay has 'embarrassed' him in Warriors scrimmages

Given his position on the wing for the Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson likely has drawn quite a few 1-on-1 matchups in practice against injured star Klay Thompson as the veteran nears his return to the court following a more than two-year absence. Speaking after Warriors practice on Wednesday, JTA says he...
NBA
CBS LA

Paul George Scores 17 In Return, Clippers Top Kings 105-89

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 in his return to the Clippers’ lineup, and Los Angeles held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89 on Wednesday night. Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season. Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds. George had missed nearly two weeks with an elbow injury...
NBA
NBC Sports

How Draymond criticizing Jokíc turned into special moment

Draymond Green is one of the more outspoken players in the NBA and never shies away from saying what’s on his mind. Draymond’s mouth has gotten him into some trouble in the past, as he often is one of the league leaders in technical fouls and has even been fined for comments made about Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
NBA

