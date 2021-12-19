South Burlington boys’ basketball cruises to victory against Brattleboro
Catch up on highlights as South Burlington boys’ hoops defeated Brattleboro 74-41.
With the win, the Wolves improve to 1-1 overall. South Burlington returns to action on the road on Tuesday, December 21 at Rutland.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.
Comments / 0