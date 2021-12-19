South Burlington boys’ basketball cruises to victory against Brattleboro

Rutland girls’ hoops made a statement out of its first win of the season. The Ravens held the lead for all but one minute of Tuesday’s battle against South Burlington, and RHS came away with a 40-21 victory on the road. Rutland improved to 1-3, and SBHS fell to 3-1 following its first loss. On […]

RUTLAND, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO