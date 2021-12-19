ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

South Burlington boys’ basketball cruises to victory against Brattleboro

By Angelique Martinez
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlRXU_0dQqdDOi00

Catch up on highlights as South Burlington boys’ hoops defeated Brattleboro 74-41.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 1-1 overall. South Burlington returns to action on the road on Tuesday, December 21 at Rutland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChamplainValley.com

High school basketball highlights (Dec. 21)

Rutland girls’ hoops made a statement out of its first win of the season. The Ravens held the lead for all but one minute of Tuesday’s battle against South Burlington, and RHS came away with a 40-21 victory on the road. Rutland improved to 1-3, and SBHS fell to 3-1 following its first loss. On […]
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
Brattleboro, VT
Sports
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Basketball
South Burlington, VT
Sports
City
Brattleboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Weather#Wolves#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy