ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Thoughts on Leadership: Dedicated to AAPI and AREAA Leaders Worldwide

By Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America
rismedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d like to dedicate this week’s post to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) and AREAA leaders of the past, present (and future):. “When you learn something from people, or from a culture, you accept it as a gift, and it is your lifelong commitment to preserve it and build on...

www.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

15 Ways New Executives Can Identify Optimal Thought Leadership Topics

“Content is king” is a maxim that is just about as old as the World Wide Web. Today, though, it might be more accurate to say, “Quality content is king.” It isn’t as easy as it used to be to plug keywords into a piece of mediocre content and watch it climb in the search engine rankings. These days, the name of the content game is expertise.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hypepotamus.com

World Class Thought Leaders in Fintech and Insurtech to Emerge From the Virtual World and Meet In-Person at Generations 2022

Generations 2022 is all about recharging. Recharging yourself. Recharging your knowledge. Recharging growth. Recharging innovation. Fintech and Insurtech Generations is one of the premier fintech and insurtech events in the U.S. Each year, the conference gathers the industries’ top thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss pressing topics and facilitate strategic networking among 1,000+ attendees.
TECHNOLOGY
wjpitch.com

Definition of Leadership: Party decorators or leaders?

Our definition of “leadership” at this school is flawed. Following the vandalism at the school, none of the official SGA accounts said anything. The only one to eventually speak up was the class of 2022, who made a post over a week later. The post in question featured generic statements with basic font on a green background, something that would have taken the average person approximately 5 minutes to make on Phonto. What took so long? Before that, the most any SGA account had done was repost one of the statements issued by other WJ Clubs.
INSTAGRAM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Confucius
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Florida Weekly

Be a leader

SOME PEOPLE LEAD BECAUSE IT’S IN their job description. But anyone can step up and take a leadership role in a business or organization, even when they have no authority to back up what they are trying to achieve, says Carrie Root, author of “The Other Soft Skill: How to Solve Workplace Challenges with Generational Intelligence.” In multi-generational workplaces where employees can include Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Gen Z, you don’t have to be the oldest worker or the one with the most seniority in the company to show your leadership skills. But Root says you do need to be engaging, inspiring and credible — without being bossy. “The challenge is to get people to follow your lead or your ideas because they want to, not because they are told to,” says Root, who is also founder and CEO of Alpha Umi, an educational consulting firm that creates professional development curricula. She says those who are most successful at leading without authority usually possess certain characteristics and skills that make others willing to listen to what they have to say.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Licious bags Thought Leadership Award for ESG Goals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The prestigious recognition acknowledges and applauds Licious' pledge to be compliant with the global ESG framework. This marks a key milestone for India's largest tech-first, full-stacked, D2C animal protein brand, renowned for leveraging technology to set new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and transparency in...
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Mediaocean to Host “The Mediaocean Retreat” during CES 2022, a Two-Day Thought Leadership Program Featuring Top Brands, Agencies, and Media Executives

Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released the agenda and speaker line-up for its inaugural two-day “Mediaocean Retreat,” co-produced in partnership with Beet.TV and The Room. The new event, taking place on January 5 and 6 during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will feature dynamically-cast...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Aapi#Areaa Leaders Worldwide#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Chinese
californianewswire.com

PROGRESS in Lending Recognizes DocMagic’s Michael Morford with 2021 Tech Thought Leader Award

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Michael Morford, Director of Product Development, was selected as a 2021 Tech Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association. PROGRESS in Lending states that the Tech...
TORRANCE, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported since Dec. 2:. Jen Alderfer was named president of SCL Health's Montana region and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont. Eleze Armstrong was appointed CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.). Karen Cook was appointed to the board of directors...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

What Marketers Must Consider When Raising AAPI Community Awareness

For the past two years, the rising tide of anti-Asian violence spurred by COVID-19 accelerated at light speed. Not only did we see the Asian American Pacific Island Community barraged with verbal, physical and life-threatening racial attacks, Asian-owned businesses also witnessed a steep decline in consumer spending.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
martechseries.com

Webbula Welcomes Industry Veteran and Thought Leader, Jack Wrigley, to the Team

As VP of Partner Development, Jack Plans to Grow Webbula’s Partnerships into an Indispensable World-Wide Partner Ecosystem. Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts, is thrilled to welcome Jack Wrigley, email expert, industry veteran, and thought leader to the team as the Vice President of Partner Development. Jack is well known...
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

A Mindset for Thriving in Uncertain Times

A good place to start is with a bit of reflection on what we’ve learned. We may reflect wistfully on life and business pre-pandemic, but the reality is, we can never go back to 2019. The good news is that we can take the last two years’ experiences and use them to propel our production and operations to the next level.
ECONOMY
Axios

WH names AAPI advisory group addressing equity, anti-Asian hate

President Biden announced Monday the appointment of 23 people to serve on his Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Why it matters: Per a White House statement, the group of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders and advocates, including actor Daniel Dae Kim, will advise Biden on policies such as addressing anti-Asian xenophobia and violence — which has surged during the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
The Press

Thought Marketing provides business and marketing counsel to executive leaders in the technology sector.

New Book on Cyber Security Risk in Healthcare Delivers Multi-Disciplinary Expertise. LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Marketing Founder & CEO Allison J. Taylor has contributed cyber security and risk management chapters to an Amazon Hot New Release book, Mobile Medicine: Overcoming People, Culture, and Governance. Co-written with 26 other experts from cross-disciplinary sectors such as law, medicine, and engineering, the book aims to help prevent delays in healthcare communications that take a patient's life every nine minutes, according to the esteemed Institute for Healthcare Improvement.*
TECHNOLOGY
Journal Review

4-H Teen Leadership Team helps future leaders

In the month of November, the Montgomery County 4-H Teen Leadership team had the opportunity to be a part of the “Running for Office” program. This program was provided through partnerships with the Purdue Extension office, local Democratic and Republican party chairs and the League of Women Voters. “Running for Office” was an opportunity for community members to learn more about the electoral process and tips for running for office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy