Thoughts on Leadership: Dedicated to AAPI and AREAA Leaders Worldwide

SOME PEOPLE LEAD BECAUSE IT’S IN their job description. But anyone can step up and take a leadership role in a business or organization, even when they have no authority to back up what they are trying to achieve, says Carrie Root, author of “The Other Soft Skill: How to Solve Workplace Challenges with Generational Intelligence.” In multi-generational workplaces where employees can include Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Gen Z, you don’t have to be the oldest worker or the one with the most seniority in the company to show your leadership skills. But Root says you do need to be engaging, inspiring and credible — without being bossy. “The challenge is to get people to follow your lead or your ideas because they want to, not because they are told to,” says Root, who is also founder and CEO of Alpha Umi, an educational consulting firm that creates professional development curricula. She says those who are most successful at leading without authority usually possess certain characteristics and skills that make others willing to listen to what they have to say.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 HOURS AGO