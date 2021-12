Pack your gear and head to Winter-home, it’s time to celebrate the season Lord of the Rings Online-style. That’s right, the Yule Festival has kicked off and there are activities and quests to take part in, including things like snowball fights and eating contests. The event runs throughout December, ending on January 4. During this time, players can take in a seasonal show in the local playhouse. (Be sure to tell the players what you thought.) In addition, visit the Festival Square and hit up the local vendor for some seasonal goodies. Players can also take on the ‘Aid the Other’ quest to make up for helping out the rich last year. Completing the quest will offer alternate endings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO