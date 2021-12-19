UVM men’s hoops game at Northeastern canceled due to COVID-19
Northeastern athletics announced on Saturday afternoon that Sunday’s game against Vermont has been canceled. The non-conference matchup has been scratched due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Northeastern program.
The Huskies are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday against St. Bonaventure. The Catamounts will face Colgate on Wednesday in its non-conference finale at Patrick gym.Vermont men’s hoops non-conference slate winding down
Opening tip for Wednesday’s game in Burlington is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Cats open up league play after the New Year hosting rival UAlbany.UVM men’s hoops hitting its stride ahead of America East slate Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
