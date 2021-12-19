ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

UVM men’s hoops game at Northeastern canceled due to COVID-19

By Angelique Martinez
 3 days ago

Northeastern athletics announced on Saturday afternoon that Sunday’s game against Vermont has been canceled. The non-conference matchup has been scratched due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Northeastern program.

The Huskies are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday against St. Bonaventure. The Catamounts will face Colgate on Wednesday in its non-conference finale at Patrick gym.

Opening tip for Wednesday’s game in Burlington is scheduled for 2 p.m. The Cats open up league play after the New Year hosting rival UAlbany.

