Broncos' Melvin Gordon: On track to play Saturday

 3 days ago

Gordon (thumb/hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports....

NESN

Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are expected to play in Week 15 against the Bengals

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are expected to play in Week 15 against the Bengals. Gordon suffered a hand injury early in the Broncos’ Week 14 game against the Lions. He briefly left the game before returning. Despite the setback, Gordon finished with 24 carries for 111 yards. Meanwhile, Williams didn’t practice until Friday this week due to a leg injury. He is listed as questionable, but coach Vic Fangio said Williams will play and “won’t have any limitations.” Williams leads the team in rushing yards with 743, while Gordon isn’t far behind with 716. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Williams is +100 to score a touchdown, and Gordon is a +135.
NFL
kenosha.com

Former teammates now foes: Trae Waynes’ Bengals top Melvin Gordon’s Broncos

As the longtime Kenosha News sports editor, Marran mentored a team of talented writers over a span of two decades, crafting award-winning coverage and high praise from the local sports community. For the third consecutive time, Trae Waynes got the best of Melvin Gordon on Sunday afternoon. The former Bradford...
NFL
milehighsports.com

Why the Broncos would be foolish to sign Melvin Gordon to a big-money extension

The Denver Broncos have seemingly found an identity in their run game between Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, but they’ll have to make a difficult decision this offseason. Gordon’s contract is set to expire, and the Broncos will have to decide whether or not they want to bring him...
NFL
