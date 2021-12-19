Broncos' Melvin Gordon: On track to play Saturday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are expected to play in Week 15 against the Bengals. Gordon suffered a hand injury early in the Broncos’ Week 14 game against the Lions. He briefly left the game before returning. Despite the setback, Gordon finished with 24 carries for 111 yards. Meanwhile, Williams didn’t practice until Friday this week due to a leg injury. He is listed as questionable, but coach Vic Fangio said Williams will play and “won’t have any limitations.” Williams leads the team in rushing yards with 743, while Gordon isn’t far behind with 716. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Williams is +100 to score a touchdown, and Gordon is a +135.
