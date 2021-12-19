ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Expected to play against Bengals

Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play,...

The Spun

Bengals Defender Calls Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals own the tiebreaking lead in the AFC North division title race over the rival Baltimore Ravens. One Bengals defender is calling out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of their game next weekend. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple boasted that he’s going to intercept...
AllBengals

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed linebacker Joe Bachie on injured reserve on Tuesday. The second-year linebacker suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's win over the Broncos. He appeared in nine games and finished with 28 tackles this season. Cincinnati signed linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad to...
CBS Denver

Broncos’ QB Bridgewater Carted Off Field, Taken To Hospital

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off Empower Field at Mile High Stadium following a crushing tackle in the third quarter of the team’s game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bridgewater tucked the ball and dove for a first down. As hit landed on his left shoulder, 300-pound Cincinnati defensive lineman B.J. Hill drove Bridgewater into the turf. Bridgewater lie motionless for several seconds after the tackle. (credit: CBS) Medical personnel responded quickly and took great care to protect Bridgewater’s head and neck from unnecessary movement. (credit: CBS) The cart is coming out for Teddy.Hope he's okay. That looked scary. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 19, 2021 Denver Broncos personnel reported that Bridgewater was taken from the stadium to a hospital. (credit: CBS) Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was taken to the hospital as a precaution for further evaluation of a head injury. He has movement in all extremities. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 19, 2021 Drew Lock came in and completed the drive for Denver with a touchdown pass to wideout Tim Patrick.  
The Spun

Video: Broncos, Bengals Each Turn Ball Over On Absurd Play

Week 15 of the NFL season has had a number of wild plays, but this one might top them all. During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Bengals and Broncos, Cincinnati defensive end Khalid Kareem made an amazing play to strip Drew Lock near the goal line. With Denver driving...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week from a right ankle injury, but left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start again in a crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Asked after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers whether Jackson was close to playing Sunday, Harbaugh said: “I don’t have that ...
AllBengals

Bengals Have Golden Opportunity on Sunday Against the Broncos

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be on the outside looking in of the AFC playoffs entering Sunday's game against the Broncos, but that could quickly change if they win in Denver. Cincinnati is just one game behind Baltimore in the AFC North standings. The Ravens play the NFC leading...
9News

PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Bengals

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) and Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrate prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
kslsports.com

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Bengals

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick scored snagged his fifth touchdown catch of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Broncos hosted the Bengals on Sunday, December 19. With 1:15 left in the third quarter, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock found...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Broncos inactives: Trent Taylor set to return punts, Dre’Mont Jones not playing

The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos have released their inactive players lists leading up to Sunday’s matchup. Here are the players the Bengals will be without today:. Wilson (shoulder) and Prince (illness), and Hargreaves (illness) weren’t expected to play as neither practiced this week. Austin Calitro and Keandre Jones were elevated off the practice squad for the second week in a row to make up for Wilson’s injury. Markus Bailey, who was questionable, will also make his return to bolster the depth at linebacker.
On3.com

WATCH: Javonte Williams goes beastmode on Cincinnati Bengals defense

Denver Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams made an incredible effort late against the Cincinnati Bengals to turn a bad play into a first down. Backed up near their own goal line in the fourth quarter, Williams avoided a tackle near the end zone and finished by plowing into a defender to earn a first down.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
