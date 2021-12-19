ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd Inducted Into ‘Five-Timers Club’ By Tina Fey, Tom Hanks in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas Opener

By Christy Piña
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJd5L_0dQqcFPd00

Saturday Night Live host Paul Rudd was introduced by fellow five-time host Tom Hanks during the variety sketch series’ last outing of the year, which also featured Tina Fey — another five-timer — in the Christmas episode opener.

Hanks and Fey donned matching five-timer navy blue robes emblazoned with a gold “5” crest on the top left, and introduced Kenan Thompson to present Rudd with the honor, calling it his four and a half time, due to Saturday night’s episode being taped without a live audience and without musical guest Charli XCX.

Hours before the show, SNL announced the show would have a limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the omicron variant,” adding “the show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

“In the interest of safety, we do not have an audience and we sent home our cast most of our crew,” Hanks said. “As you know, I started the five timers club,” he continued, with Fey chiming in, “Oh, like he started COVID,” before introducing Rudd.

Rudd began by thanking everyone and joking, “I’m very disappointed,” to which Hanks replied it can’t be that bad because People Magazine named him “the most sexist man of the year.”

Unlike other weeks, the opening monologue featured guests besides the show’s host, with Steve Martin and Martin Short also making an appearance.

“I just want to congratulate Tom,” Martin said in a pre-recorded taping. “I’m a huge fan of Tom. One of my favorite movies is Forrest Gump, ” while Short said in the background the message was for Rudd and joking he’s only hosted the show three times.

Back on the SNL stage, Fey, Hanks and Rudd explained that due to the short staff, the majority of the episode would consist of pre-taped sketches and some of their favorite skits over the years.

With Michael Che and Thompson being the only cast members in attendance Saturday night, Che hosted Weekend Update with Fey, instead, filming the segment in front of the regular stage for an audience of three: Thompson, Rudd and Hanks.

One of the pre-taped sketches was a Christmas music video song starring Rudd, Thompson, Alex Moffat, Heidi Gardner, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day and would-be musical guest Charli XCX.

“[This is] a heartfelt Christmas song between a kid and a strange man at a department store,” Rudd introduced the song.

Rudd retook the stage, alongside Fey, Hanks, Che and Thompson, for the sign-off, thanking them and all the other cast, crew, writers and Charli XCX for all their hard work during a tough week. He also pointed out that it he understands it may not have been the Christmas episode fans were hoping for, but he loved hosting nonetheless.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cancels Live Audience Amid Omicron Spike

Saturday Night Live will tape without a live audience, and without musical guest Charli XCX, on Saturday as COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant continue to surge in New York City and throughout the world. Roughly eight hours before the episode featuring host Paul Rudd was scheduled to film, the venerable NBC comedy show announced via its social media channels that it would eliminate the audience. Additionally, the episode will feature a “limited” cast and crew, per the statement. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience...
Carlos Marin, Singer in British Quartet Il Divo, Dies at 53

Carlos Marín, who was part of the British singing group Il Divo, died Sunday at age 53. The cause of death was not revealed; however, he had been hospitalized recently. The group announced his death via its Instagram account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the post reads. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we...
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
