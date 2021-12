HONOLULU — This just doesn’t happen to the Lahainaluna High School football team very often. And, the Lunas certainly don’t want to ever experience it again. Lahainaluna was trounced 38-0 by old nemesis Iolani in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I state championship game on Thursday afternoon at Farrington High School’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO