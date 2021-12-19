ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Police presence on Macon Road by Midtown Shopping Center

By Sakura Gray
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are currently on the scene of Macon Road by the Midtown Shopping Center (across from Wells Fargo Bank).

A portion of Macon Road has been blocked off at the mall entrance, going east towards 1-85. Cars are being rerouted at this time.

News 3 has a crew member on scene, stay with us as we work to gather more details.

Comments / 4

The White Man Marches On
3d ago

Now they’re on the mayor’s doorstep lol maybe he’ll FINALLY take these murderers serious after a record high death toll within our nation’s history.

Reply
5
Wendy 88
3d ago

Lol. Hilarious!! The natives are Restless 'cause they Smell the Weakness of Whitey. Killumbus is Chocolate City now...😎😎🤣🤣😄😄😅😅😃😃😆😆

Reply
2
 

