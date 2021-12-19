Police presence on Macon Road by Midtown Shopping Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are currently on the scene of Macon Road by the Midtown Shopping Center (across from Wells Fargo Bank).
A portion of Macon Road has been blocked off at the mall entrance, going east towards 1-85. Cars are being rerouted at this time.
News 3 has a crew member on scene, stay with us as we work to gather more details.
