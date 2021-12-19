ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc on civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer to air in February

By GABRIELA SZYMANOWSKA, The Clarion-Ledger
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A documentary about Mississippi Delta sharecropper and civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer will open the 10th season of the Emmy award-winning PBS series, America ReFramed. Produced by Hamer’s great-niece Monica Land and Selena Lauterer, and directed by Joy Davenport, “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America”...

chicagocrusader.com

Acclaimed Series ‘America Reframed’ launches 10th Season with ‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America’

The award-winning documentary series America ReFramed, a co-production of WORLD Channel and American Documentary, Inc., launches its landmark 10th season with the world premiere of Fannie Lou Hamer’s America, a portrait of the fearless Mississippi sharecropper-turned-human-rights-activist. The season begins with a special presentation on PBS on Tuesday, February 22, from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET, followed by its broadcast on WORLD Channel on Thursday, February 24. This marks the weekly series’ move to its new Thursday time slot, with many titles available to stream beginning February 22 on worldchannel.org, WORLD Channel’s YouTube Channel and on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.
TV & VIDEOS
wpsu.org

Democracy Works: Fannie Lou Hamer's fight continues today

In her book "Until I Am Free," Keisha N. Blain situates Fannie Lou Hamer as a key political thinker alongside leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Rosa Parks and demonstrates how her ideas remain salient for a new generation of activists committed to dismantling systems of oppression in the United States and across the globe.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fannie Lou Hamer
wamc.org

ALBANY, NY
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Public Speeches#Civil Rights#Ap#Pbs#World Channel#Gbh
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SOCIETY
MUSIC
RELATIONSHIPS
