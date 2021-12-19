ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Panhandle Weather 12-18-2021

By Ross Whitley
 3 days ago

Precip chances return starting Monday afternoon as a surface low approaches from the Gulf and then
become widespread as the system moves inland. The best chances for precip at this time look to be late Mon night through Tue afternoon. A surface low will be moving through the region for the middle of
the week bringing showers and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms to the region. The latest guidance has the system arriving late Mon into Tue, before exiting the region late Tue into early Wed. Models still struggle with the exact timing placement with this system.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 05:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Possible additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Newport, Chewelah, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

