Police identify suspect in deadly Osaka arson fire

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A mourner prays in front of offerings near a building where a fire broke out, in Osaka, western Japan on Saturday. Japanese police on Sunday identified a 61-year-old man as a prime arson suspect. Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO — Japanese police on Sunday identified a 61-year-old man as a prime suspect behind a fire that engulfed a mental clinic in an eight-story building where he was a patient, killing 24 people who were trapped inside.

The government also announced plans to inspect tens of thousands of similar buildings nationwide. Authorities believe the massive death toll at the downtown Osaka building on Friday was largely because the fire made its only emergency stairway unusable.

Osaka police, which are investigating the case as arson and murder, identified the man as Morio Tanimoto. He is being treated in serious condition after he was rescued from the fire, police said. He has not been formally arrested or charged.

After verifying security cameras and searching his home, police said they suspect Tanimoto was responsible for setting fire to the mental clinic, an official at the prefectural police investigation department told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Kyodo News said Tanimoto was a retired metal worker. His former employer at the factory where he worked 2002-2010 described him as diligent and skilled. He quit without saying what he was up to, he said. Tanimoto trained at his father's sheet metal factory in Osaka after finishing high school, but left after his brother took over the business, Kyodo said.

"Nishi Umeda clinic for the mind and body" was on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Osaka's bustling business district of Kitashinchi, and was known for its support for mental health at work.

Police searched Tanimoto's house on Saturday and found the clinic's patient card.

Authorities are investigating how the smoke filled the floor so quickly that the victims became trapped. The fire that burned just 25 square meters (270 square feet) of the floor near the reception was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes.

On Sunday, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko, who is also in charge of fire and disaster management, said he had instructed a nationwide inspection of about 30,000 commercial buildings with three or more floors but only one stairway.

Kaneko said many victims could not escape and died because the Osaka building's only stairway was not accessible due to the fire and they lost their way out. He said the ministry will set up a panel of experts to discuss safety measures.

Police quoted witnesses who saw a man walking into the clinic with a paper bag, which he put on the floor, right next to a heater by the reception desk, and kicked it. Liquid poured out, caught fire and the whole floor was in flames and smoke.

A security camera at the clinic captured the scene, in which the man is seen standing at the entrance as if blocking the way, NHK television said.

Witnesses and the investigation suggested that the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic. Most were found to have collapsed while headed to the other end of the clinic, only to find no way out.

The clinic without an external stairway had several compartments for consultations and workshops along just one aisle, with the main counseling room on the far end of the floor. There was no prior violation of fire prevention codes at the building, officials said.

Two visitors who witnessed the beginning of the fire at the reception desk were able to run out.

Firefighters initially found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, including three who were resuscitated, officials said. A fourth survivor was brought down by an aerial ladder from a window on the sixth floor with a slight injury.

Some of the clinic's clients who spoke to Japanese media said the clinic was popular and was always crowded with up to 20 people waiting, especially on Fridays when special counselling and programs were available for those preparing to return to work after sick leave.

The clinic's psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be reached since the fire.

Over the weekend, Osaka residents brought flowers, bottled water and canned drinks as offerings to the spirits of the departed outside the building.

The fire was a shocking reminder of the 2019 attack at the Kyoto Animation studio, where an attacker stormed into and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. In 2001, an intentionally set blaze in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people — the country's worst known case of arson in modern times.

