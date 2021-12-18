ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UL Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Jayrin Wilson ejected for targeting vs. Marshall football

By Erik Hall, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Jayrin Wilson was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of Saturday's New Orleans Bowl against Marshall football.

Wilson was ejected with 14:04 left in the fourth quarter for hitting Marshall's Willie Johnson on a punt return. It came after Johnson called for a fair catch.

ESPN analyst Mike Golic Jr. called Wilson's hit of Johnson a "dirty play." Golic elaborated that, "I don't know the man. Not going to call him a dirty player, but that was a dirty play."

Before his ejection, Wilson had two tackles in the New Orleans Bowl against Marshall.

Marshall led 21-16 against Lousiana at the time of Wilson's ejection.

Since the ejection occurred in the second half, Wilson will also miss the first half of the 2022 season opener.

Louisiana came back to defeat Marshall 36-21.

The UL Ragin' Cajuns, ranked No. 17 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll , improved to 13-1 overall. Marshall University went to 7-6 overall.

The New Orleans Bowl marked the first meeting between the Louisiana and Marshall football programs.

Here's more Louisiana, Marshall football news:

Michael Desormeaux is the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football head coach. Charles Huff is the Marshall University football head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: UL Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Jayrin Wilson ejected for targeting vs. Marshall football

