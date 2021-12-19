Victor girls rallies late to defeat Mercy, Aquinas boys takes care of business against Canisius
Girls basketball- Victor 42 Mercy 37
In a game full of runs, Victor had the last one as they took down Mercy 42-37. Kaitlin Murphy led the way for the Blue Devils 19 points.
Mercy took a 31-24 lead into the fourth quarter after Victor struggled to score against the Monarch’s zone defense.
The Blue Devils would eventually figure out how to attack the zone outscoring Mercy 18-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Victor remains undefeated moving to 4-0 on the year. They will face Canandaigua at home on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Mercy suffered their first loss of the season as they dropped to 3-1. The Monarchs will host HF-L on Tuesday, December 21st in their next game.
Boys basketball- Aquinas 70 Canisius 58
Robert McCollough had a career day against Canisius dropping 24 points en route to a win over Canisius out of the Buffalo area.
The trailed by one early in the second quarter, but took a 35-26 lead into halftime behind a barrage of three pointers from Will Scanlon and Will Bleier.
Mason Blackwood also chipped in 16 points. Crusaders big man Ryan Declan added 20 points.
Aquinas moves to 4-1 on the season. Their next game will be against rival foe McQuaid on Monday, December 20th.
